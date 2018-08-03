First of its kind radio burst detected from far away galaxy in outer space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An amazing scientific discovery! A new telescope in Canada that detects radio waves just got turned on last week -- and it immediately detected a first-of-its-kind radio burst. It was the lowest frequency wave ever detected and it came from 3,000,000,000 billion light years away, which means whatever sent the signal sent it billions of years ago from deep space.

To travel that long and far took an extraordinary amount of energy. We spoke with Dr. Tim Robishaw, a researcher at the Chime Telescope in Canada, said it could be a dozen different types of stars, or even a black hole, that sent this burst.

Or it could be... something else.

"....and even some pretty strange ideas about extraterrestrial civilizations sending signals to earth. Those are pretty far-fetched, if you think about how bright these signals are. They'd have to be specifically doing this for a very specific reason, they'd have to use a lot of energy to send a signal to us in this fashion. So, if somebody were sending these fast radio bursts for us to hear, it's still a mystery to decode what they're trying to tell us," Dr. Robishaw said.

We only discovered these rare radio bursts a decade ago -- and scientists are still trying to figure out what causes them -- so it's likely some kind of unidentified natural phenomenon. But, Dr. Robishaw said, even he and the other researchers didn't know about their own discovery until the proper government authorities cleared the info this week.