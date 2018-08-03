Ezekiel Elliott sued for $1 million over 2017 car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A North Texas man is suing Dallas Cowboys star Zeke Elliott for $1,000,000 over a crash that happened more than a year ago, in January of 2017.

Elliott was on his way to practice at The Star in Frisco; as fans remember, this was right before the playoffs! According to police, Elliott ran a red light and smashed into another driver's car. Police called it a 'minor' wreck and said there were no injuries.

Well, now, the man involved in that crash is claiming serious and permanent injuries, filing a million-dollar lawsuit for the so-called fender bender.

A jury will now determine damages owed to the driver.