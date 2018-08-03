Drake releases ‘In My Feelings’ video and wonders if Keke loves him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- It's the viral dance challenge of the summer.

By now, most have probably heard about the "In My Feelings" challenge by music artist, Drake, where people hop out of a moving car and dance to the song, "In My Feelings."

A dance that police all over the country and the NTSB are saying is dangerous. But, that's not stopping many fans from ridin'. Well, now the hip-pop star released an eight minute video -wondering if Keke loves him?

The creator of the social media challenge, Shiggy, made a cameo on it as well but, with so many getting injured for doing the challenge including a girl who tripped getting out of a moving car, hit her head, and wound up in the ICU.

Another person got hit by a car driving by, don't worry, he walked away with minor injuries. Many are wondering why Drake isn't using his platform to encourage fans to stop doing the challenge.

Either way it's clearly has many wondering, if Keke loves Drake or nah?!