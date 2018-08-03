‘Christopher Robin’ movie brings Winnie the Pooh to live action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winne the Pooh is taking us back into the Hundred Acre Wood with his pals in Disney's latest live action movie, Christopher Robin.

Christopher Robin is now an adult, dealing with the stresses of work and family life. He barely has time for his wife and daughter. Then he suddenly encounters his childhood pal, Pooh. And so begins the journey of helping Pooh find his lost friends, and helping Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of life.

Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin and Hayley Atwell plays his wife, Evelyn. The movie opens nationwide this weekend.