DALLAS - Chipotle is doing everything they can to keep customers coming back, especially at night.

With that in mind, they just launched $2 tacos in Dallas and Miami, available from 8 to 11pm!

And, they pulled out all the stops for the launch with a club-like vibe, DJ and all!

"Typically people think about Chipotle for lunch and often times for dinner. Seldom ever do they think about Chipotle as a late night offering. And we're trying to change that perception."