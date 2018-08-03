Chew on This: Doc B’s brings friendly competition to the Dallas food scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – If there's one thing Uptown doesn't need, it's another uppity restaurant with sub-par food. So, when Doc B's made its way to town it brought two things – a good atmosphere and good eats.

The Chicago-based chain is bringing a fresh take to of some of everyone's favorites.

Like the black tiger shrimp salad, and the “all green” burger.

"What I really wanted to do was make a burger that was flavorful,” Chef Brian Wright, vice president of culinary told Newsfix. "From the bamboo rice, from the kale, from the broccoli, from the peas that go into it."

And the small details make everything taste better.

Chew on This: Doc B's ain't scurred of a little restaurant beef, or should we say pork?

"We're charging for a double-cut Berkshire pork chop $14.94,” Wright said. "Our neighbors are doing the same pork chop single cut for $14.95 only on Fridays. So, we thought in good fun we would have a little positive competition."

One menu item that has no competition is the angry meatball, made with 100-wagyu, spicy tomato, and ricotta.

And you can't forget the cocktails!

So, whether you're in the mood for something light – a little heavier – or all that's in between, make your way to Doc B's!