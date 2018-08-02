TSA considers closing security checkpoints at over 150 airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Do you forget to pack some patience when you're taking a flight? You know, because you`ve got to wait in those seemingly everlasting TSA lines that move at a snail`s pace.

Well, it looks like passenger screenings could become a thing of the past at some airports.

The TSA says it's considering pressing the brakes on security checkpoints at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports across the country if the planes that fly there have no more than 60 seats.

That may be good news to many impatient travelers . It could also be good news to the bad guys.

"It's stunning that this is even seriously being considered," Terrorism Analyst Paul Cruickshank told CNN. "The message is that you can attack in any way you can, big or small, against anybody that you could go after."

The TSA is looking to save $115 million annually if this plan takes flight.

The agency says checkpoints will remain in place at larger airports, therefore, passengers connecting to smaller airports would have already been screened.

"The opportunity to go after a 50-person passenger jet or aircraft is going to be very attractive to [terrorists]," Cruickshank said.