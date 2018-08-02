Taylor Swift surprises cancer survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RHODE ISLAND - Pop star Taylor Swift made a dream come true for a cancer survivor in Rhode Island -- and it all started when Swift's mom spotted the young woman's picture on Twitter.

Courtney Colombo went to Swift's concert at Gillette stadium over the weekend -- twice. The second time proved to be a charm, as Colombo was invited back stage to meet Swift after the singer's mom had spotted a photo on Twitter: Colombo holding a sign with a riff on Swift's lyrics. It reads:

"I don't know about you but I'm feeling cancer free."

You see, the 29-year-old was diagnosed with bone cancer in her jaw late last year. She underwent multiple rounds of chemo, as well as surgery, to reconstruct her jaw from a bone in her leg.

Now, Colombo is cancer-free, back to work full-time, and ready to have surgery to replace 10 of her bottom teeth. Meeting Taylor Swift, she says, was the perfect way to cap off her recovery.

"After we met, I'm like, to my mom, 'Did that really just happen? Were we talking to Taylor Swift? She said she was going to pray for me and she loves me?' And my mom was like, 'Yeah, that actually happened.' It means so much. It was so, so awesome meeting her," Colombo said.

Courtney now has that picture of herself with Swift on her Twitter profile. She says she's never changing it again.