Richardson ISD to close schools on Election Day

RICHARDSON - The Richardson Inedpendent School District is canceling classes on Election Day this fall, due to concerns over the safety of students.

Some schools in the Richardson ISD will serve as polling places for the upcoming midterm elections, meaning there will be thousands of unknown people on campuses.

The district sent out an email to parents yesterday. So far, Richardson is the only school district in North Texas that has come forth with the plan to cancel classes on November 6.