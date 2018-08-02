Rare Star Wars collection is valued at $360,000! Being auctioned in Dalllas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Calling out all Star Wars fans!

"If you are a fan of Star Wars this something to take a look at," said Aaron White of Heritage Auctions.

The rarest Star Wars action figure collection is up for grabs and it's not in a galaxy far, far away.

"These are figures that don't come very often and when you do you never see them in this sort of condition. On the card, certified in perfect condition," said White.

The collection, named "The Dubai Collection," after its anonymous owner from Dubai, is valued at a whopping $360,000.

And what can fans find in the auction?

"So we've got early examples of hand painted, hand glued pro types which are extremely rare to find," said White.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi figure does not feature a copyright stamp and is expected to sell for $25,000.

But, Star Wars fans get ready to be blown away! The new- Star Wars XI has started production! The saga is being shot in London and director J.J. Abrams shared an on set picture with fans on Twitter.

There's no release date for the new saga just yet, but the force is strong with this one!