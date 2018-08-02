Rangers resume relationship with Papa John’s Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers are becoming the first team to re- establish their partnership with Papa John's Pizza. After former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter used a racial slur in a recorded conference call during a training session, sports teams started cutting ties with the company.

The Rangers released a statement saying:

"Based on our experience with Papa John's, we believe this incident is not reflective of the company's values or the values of its workers and franchise owners here in North Texas."

The partnership with the Papa John's begins today, giving fans 50% off on orders the day after the Rangers score seven or more runs in a game.