Local organization offers drop boxes for unwanted prescription drugs amid opiod crisis

DALLAS -- There are drop boxes for almost anything: books, clothes, old electronics and appliances.

There are even safe haven boxes for newborn babies.

So, why not have boxes for unused prescription drugs too?

That is exactly what one local group is working to do as the growing opiod crisis wreaks havoc across the nation, tearing families apart.

"The purpose of them really is to get meds out of the house," IMPACT Garland Coordinator Thomas-Mosby Summer told Newsfix. "Unused, unwanted, expired medications in the home means that kids have more access to them."

IMPACT Garland is a drug prevention program in Garland, TX that aims to combat drug and alcohol abuse in children and young adults. It was established by the social services organization, Drug Prevention Resources.

"We were created so that we're able to establish a drug-free generation," Summer added. "That is our mission, that is our purpose, to ensure that kids have healthier outlets, and that they're able to make positive choices."

While drop boxes are already established at some hospitals and police stations, the goal is to have more of them around, and to educate the public about the importance of proper disposal.

"It allows people who have expired prescription drugs, or drugs they don't use anymore, to get rid of them in a proper manner, and sometimes people hold onto them because they don't know what to do with them," Garland Police Department Lieutenant Pedro Barineau told Newsfix.

Pop star Demi Lovato, who grew up in Dallas, remains hospitalized more than a week after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. Her family denies reports her alleged overdose was linked to heroin. She is expected to make a full recovery.