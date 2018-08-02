How to protect your home from ‘porch pirates’ in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We've all been there. We order something online and we are excited to receive it, but then your awaited package is not there! It's been stolen by those infamous porch pirates.

While many believe that package theft happens just in the holiday season, they're wrong. It happens all year long!

"The big thing is everybody is getting a lot of packages delivered. Everybody is getting these things . You wanna know what is going on at your house and stuff isn't stolen from your front porch," said Ryan Weems of Maximus Lighting.

So, what can you do to avoid getting robbed? A lot of companies are around to help, including Maximus Lighting.

"Home security has always been a big part of everybody's life in making sure that your family, your home and everything you've worked for is protected," said Weems.

Just last year an Insurancequotes.com survey found 25.9 million Americans have had a package stolen from their door steps or porch.

"Home security is like a seat belt, you hope you never need the seat belt, but we all use our seat belt. Home security is the same thing. You want to make sure you are protected."

Let's hope the porch pirates figure out they're gonna get caught on camera!