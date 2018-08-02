Grand Prairie officers recall drunk driver slamming into squad car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE-- It began when two Grand Prairie police officers stopped to help some folks with a flat tire.

A drunk driver came out of no where, slammed into the empty squad car, and hit the stranded car that nearly slid right into them.

"It sounded like an explosion," says Keidrick Wilson, one of the officers. "We were thinking, is it going to stop, is it going to stop, and it seems like slow motion."

In fast motion, everyone on the side of the road hopped over the guard rail, and thankfully they all escaped without a scratch.

"We can both now wipe our brow, whew, that was close," says Jonathan Wallace, the other officer involved.

"Definitely thankful, you can`t help but think about all the what if's. What if officer Wallace had been sitting in his squad car? What if that squad car hadn't been there to shield those people? Maybe it would have been the stranded motorist," says Officer Wilson.

Officer Wilson says the drunk driver was nearly twice the legal limit, and got a little banged up.

"She wasn`t passed out, but we were just trying to do all we could to comfort her, until emergency medical arrived."

There is an obvious lesson to be learned here.

"It`s never a good idea to get behind the wheel of a car after you have been drinking," Officer Wilson says.