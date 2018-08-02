Fútbol for Frisco! Stadium updates could bring big revenue to the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO - Frisco's all about fútbol, and with new improvements coming to Toyota Stadium, things are about to get kicked up a notch.

"It takes the stadium to the next level," said Nick Shafer, the VP of Stadium Operations. "Just pretty excited to knock the dust off of it."

For the past two years, crews have been working to add covering to the south end of the stadium, as well as opening a new team locker room, and debuting a new bar called the Open Cup Club that has a perfect view of the pitch.

"It's got a little more shade," Shafer said. "I think this lower level down here with the covering would be the spot I want to be for some of our rain delays."

In October, the stadium will be put in the national spotlight as they open the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Fans will be able to get their first real look at the stadium additions during this Saturday's match, and from what we're seeing, it's going to be a goal.

"The team's playing pretty well right now, so I think this is just going to add on to it," Shafer said.