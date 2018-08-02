City of Mesquite says flier of Town East Mall closing is fake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE -- Shopping has become a part of life for many Americans, especially for those here in Texas!

So, you can imagine the panic and fear people had when they saw a post floating around social media saying that Town East Mall in Mesquite was closing for good.

Well, turns out it was a total fake.

The mall released a statement saying, "False information about Town East Mall closing was posted on various social media sites using the City of Mesquite's logo. This information is not only false, but did not come from the City of Mesquite."

Despite the fake flier claiming shoplifting and vandalism has increased at the mall, Kim Buttram, Assistant Director of Economic Development for the City of Mesquite, says business is booming!

"Town East Mall pulls 18 million visitors a year to the Mesquite area. They've recently in fact opened a fifth anchor to mall, making it 1.25 million square fee,t and that is Dick's Sporting Goods, " said Buttram.

It hasn't been made clear exactly where the information came from, but the city says they are investigating it.

As for the mall, looks like doors are open for business, so don't fret people you can continue to shop til' you drop!