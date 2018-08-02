Bond lowered for Richardson man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - The bond has been lowered for the Richardson man accused of killing his three-year-old adopted daughter. Wesley Mathews is in jail for Capital Murder and other charges related to the disappearance of Sherin Mathews.

Wesley Mathews' bond went from $2.5 million to $1.1 million. Sherin Mathews disappeared in October 2017 and was later found dead in a culvert.

Wesley Mathews first reported the three-year-old missing by saying she left the family's home after being punished for not drinking her milk.

Richardson police say after that, he changed his story several times. Mathews' wife, Sini, has also been charged in the girl's death.