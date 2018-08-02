Black bear completely destroys inside of car in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. - A rough day for a car owner in Colorado after a black bear got inside the vehicle and completely ravished the interior.

Deputies had to pry open the front door of the car, using a rope, to safely get the bear to come out. They say it got inside, snacked on some food, and then took a nap after tearing through the entire car.

Video shows all the damage left behind, including a half-eaten banana left in the cup holder. Luckily, no one was hurt -- including the bear.

Just another reminder to always lock your car, right?!