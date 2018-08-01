Ruff Life: Frisco’s ready to have brunch with you (and his bros)!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Frisco's a loyal dog who's looking for the perfect family to show him a little love.

"Once we got him into the program, they put him at about seven years old," said Amanda Peterson from Dallas Pets Alive!. "He still has so much energy and so much spunk that he loves to run around."

Now he's ready to head home with you!

"Frisco currently lives with a couple of cats, and he actually lets them crawl around and play with him," Peterson said. "He's so non-reactive to even a squirrel when he's on a walk."

This good boy loves to kick back and enjoy a nice day out, and if you want mimosas on a relaxing Sunday morning, he's got you covered!

"He enjoys going to brunch and sitting on patios with his foster family, so he'd be a great dog if you want to take him out on outings, or if you just want to chill at home on the weekends," Peterson said.

Frisco can make friends with just about anybody, but when it comes down to his besties? He's definitely a "guy's-guy."

"We think that the perfect home for him would be one with a really strong dad figure where he can cuddle with," Peterson said.

So help this handsome guy find his furever home-you don't even have to live in Frisco!