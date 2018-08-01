Protesters rally at City Hall for paid sick time ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a work in progress, but the people behind "Working Texans for Paid Sick Time" still aren't giving up!

"I work 7 days a week for two months to try and get enough petitions in within that time frame and overwhelmingly 9 out of 10 people were in support of it," a protester said.

This group claims that thousands of north Texans do not get paid when they call out sick.

This is most common in the hospitality industry such as bars restaurants.

"People come into work sick and prepared food for people and they got each other sick and if we get each other sick who else are we getting sick," a protester said.

So, a handful of protesters showed up bright and early outside of city hall to push for a paid sick time ordinance to be put on the November ballot.

"It's like welcome back council this is there first meeting after their break and we're here bright and early to demand that they put this on the ballot."