North Korea is back to building missiles

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Some new signs are pointing to North Korea going back to building bombs again!

Yep, U.S. spy agencies believe they have confirmed evidence of the Hermit Kingdom constructing new long range missiles once again....according to the Washington Post.

The new construction is allegedly taking place at a factory already known for producing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the east coast of the U.S.A.!

Satellite images now suggest one, maybe two, long-range missiles are currently being constructed.

Intel officials reportedly believe North Korea will try to deceive the U.S. about how many actual nuclear warheads it has on hand.

Already, there are also reports of a secret uranium enrichment facility, too.

Just last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned no one expects No Ko's cooperation with denuclearization to happen overnight, but he also said talks are still on track.

With Kim Jong Un sending the suspected remains of 55 servicemen to the U.S. just last week, things were looking up that North Korea may finally be coming around.

But now with signs of long-range missiles-- capable of striking the United States-- being produced once again, it's safe to say-- all bets are off!