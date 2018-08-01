‘Hypocritical’- Friendship-West pastor speaks about his controversial letter to Jerry Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III blasted Jerry Jones.

In an open letter, Haynes, the pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, criticized the Cowboy's owner for forbidding players to protest during the national anthem. Now, Pastor Haynes is speaking to Newsfix about the controversial letter. He calls the move by Jones "hypocritical."

"It's hypocritical because the Cowboys have had wife beaters on their team, persons who've engaged in illegal drugs and they were allowed to play. But, if you decide to exercise your constitutional right protest for a right then you cannot be a part of America's team," said Pastor Haynes.

Jones said Cowboys players must stand during the National Anthem toe on the line. That didn't sit well with Reverend Haynes.

"My hope and prayer is that he will stand for what America on paper stands for. That flag symbolizes liberty and justice for all. I am waiting for Mr. Jones to take that kind of stand because, again, to own America's team is to, again, reflect that in the positions that you take, in the convictions that you stand on, and that for me is liberty and justice for all," said Pastor Haynes.

Jerry Jones has not issue a public statement about the letter. Reports say the NFL asked him to avoid commenting on anything anthem related.