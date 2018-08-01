Facebook and Instagram launch tools to help users keep track of their time on the mobile app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA -- Is social media occupying too much of your time? Are you the kind of person who just can`t get enough of those juicy feeds, and before you know it, you've wasted half the day scrolling through Instagram or Facebook.

Starting today, new features on both Facebook and Instagram mobile apps will tell users how much time they`ve spent browsing and snooping. The features will keep track of your daily and weekly time on the apps, and if you`re seriously addicted, you can set a cut-off time and receive a notification when that time is up.

This comes as Facebook recently revealed it took down dozens of fake pages and accounts involved in efforts to influence the mid-term elections in November 2016.

The social media giant isn`t saying if the accounts were linked to similar accounts by Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"We`re still in the very early stages of the investigation, and we don`t know all the facts, including who might be behind it," Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg told reporters, Tuesday.

Here`s a new slogan for Facebook - "Keeping track of your online time and trolls at the same time."

If you decide, however, that you don`t care to limit your online presence, one company says you can make it count by making some dough.

Personal finance website Penny Hoarder recently published an article encouraging video game enthusiasts to check out the video game app Blast. It allows players to earn money as they defeat opponents or enemy bases.