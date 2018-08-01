Beyonce flexes creative control over Vogue cover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Beyonce's world and we're all just living it!

The singer is not only going to be on the September cover of Vogue, but has reportedly used her star power to get the publication to hire its first black photographer to shoot the cover, after 126 years!

The Beyonce-approved photographer is 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell from Atlanta.

He tells the New York Times that he "depicts black people and people of color in a really real and pure way."

According to Huffington Post, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has given Beyoncé "unprecedented control" over her photographs and the captions, all of which the singer will write.

Beyonce... runnin' the world and Vogue!