Arlington realtor explains the idea behind the house selling T-Rex

ARLINGTON -- Buying a house is one of the biggest the decisions we make in life, and without the right realtor, it can be an outright nightmare.

But one real estate agent may have found a way to grab his customers' attention.

"I didn't expect 20, 30 thousand shares on Facebook," said realtor, Casey Lewis.

And that's exactly what happened a couple weeks ago when Lewis, showcased a house with a "Jurassic" style concept.

"We just had an idea showcase a home with somebody actually living in, and rather than having a person we thought maybe like a mascot," said Lewis. "So our broker, Chad, one of their kids owned this T-Rex costume and so three hours before we're taking listing pictures we put on the T-Rex costume and took pictures."

But you might be surprised to know that although this comical dinosaur gained a lot of publicity, Lewis doesn't believe it had anything to do with the house selling.

"If you look there's 35 listing photos on there and only six of them are of a T-Rex. The star of that marketing and the star of the listing was still this great lake house in Granbury."

Like Lewis said, this house by the lake is now off the market, so don't get your hopes up!

But stay on the lookout, you never who or what could be selling a house next!