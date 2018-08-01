24-hour dentist service opens in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Bad news for those who hate the dentist!

You no longer have an excuse to skip out on dental care because of your busy schedule! That's because the very first 24-hour dentist office has opened here in the Metroplex.

"What we really do is we are essentially an emergency room for dental care. You know a lot of time tooth pain has no time frame unfortunately, whether it hits a two o'clock in the afternoon or two in the morning, we have a fully staff office here. We keep front office staff, dental support staff and a dentist here 24-hours a day seven days a week." said Regional Manger, Steve Holehan.

24-hour Dental Care, first opened Indianapolis in 2015 and now they are taking North Texas by the gums with their two brand new locations in Mesquite and in Irving. Their mission is simple: they want to provide quality care at an affordable price for anyone.

"There is a lot of patients here who unfortunately are either uninsured or under insured. That is another thing we are trying to address as well with dental discounts plans that we offer for a small fee to enroll to this for a years time frame. What we are able to do is give up 40 to 60 % discounts on all of our procedures." said Holehan.

They even feature state of the art equipment for those pesty cavities that are causing you pain! You can even say it seems like this dental care service gets to the root of the problem in more ways than one!