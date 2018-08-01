200 longhorn cows up for adoption in North Texas, but there’s a catch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILL COUNTY - About 200 longhorns here in our area are looking for a new home!

This comes after the Hill County Sheriff's Office found the cattle living in poor conditions on a ranch back in February.

The cows were awarded to the Humane Society of North Texas, and now that the longhorns have been vaccinated and nursed, they're ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the Humane Society of North Texas -- and know that people adopting the longhorns will have to agree to keep them for life.