The trick to getting those slime stains out of your carpet

FLOWER MOUND -- It's gooey. It's sticky, and it'll stain your carpet if you aren't careful!

What are we talking about? Slime! It's has been a kid favorite for years. But it's not a parent favorite. The homemade gunk is a pain to clean up.

"We have a butter slime, a regular slime, and a mix of both of these two slimes," said Chelsea Johnson, a manager with Two Maids and a Mop.

Adults from all over have been on social media are venting about the slippery slime.

My kids are making slime and it’s so messy I’m gonna die — Kimmy ☺️❤️ (@Thatishhkayy) February 19, 2018

I really don't get why everyone thinks slime is so great. Thankfully my kids really don't like it - it's just awful messy stuff. — Kathryn Hipkin (@Judellie19) June 6, 2018

But a cleaning service right here in North Texas called Two Maids and a Mop might have the cure to this crisis!

"Cleaning it out of the carpet isn't that hard. We can use vinegar and water, and vinegar basically melts the slime away and water washes it away," said Johnson."If your kid loves slime like my kid loves slime, then I'm sure you've ran into all type of issues when trying to clean it up."

Johnson warns parents that certain cleaning techniques can make the problem worse.

"Just trying to wash it in the washing machine isn't a great idea, you'll get it on a bunch of other stuff."

So parents, there's no need to freak out the next time your kids have a spill. And kids, remember to watch where you slime!