State Fair of Texas names food semi-finalists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Y'all, we are just about two months away from the State Fair of Texas! And the semi-finalist foods in this year' Big Tex Choice Awards are in!!!

Among the 15 savory snacks and 16 sweet treats chosen as semi-finalists for the 2018 State Fair of Texas season are Deep Fried Ranch, Fried Kool-Aid Pickles, Cotton Candy Tacos, Orange Julia's Beermosa, and Deep Fried M&M's.

The finalists are expected to be announced at Fair Park August 13 and Big Tex Choice Awards will be announced August 26.