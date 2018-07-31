Spice of Blythe: Family owned BBQ was the first to serve beef ribs in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On this week's Spice of Blythe, owner of Pink Magnolia makes a pit stop at a neighboring restaurant.

Big Al's Smokehouse is rich with flavor and with history.

They have been around since 1973.

Blythe Beck met the owner and they bonded over the shared experiences of being women business owners.

The restaurant, located near Dallas Love Field, was the first in Dallas to serve Beef Back Ribs.

Beck's advice is to visit restaurants who know what they are doing, and Big Al's has been doing something right since the 70's.