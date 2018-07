Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - A Plano bar is giving up its liquor license nearly a year after allegedly serving alcohol to the man who shot up a home and killed eight people, including himself.

According to a settlement with the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, Local Public House will cancel its permit effective August 1. The bar is down the street from where Spencer Hight killed his estranged wife, Meredith, as he opened fire on a party she was hosting.

The shooting happened in September 2017.