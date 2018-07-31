Morning Hope: Amadi Guess mentors, feeds 11,000 hungry children a day in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A North Texas organization is dedicated to making sure no North Texas child is left hungry in our community.

One in four children do not know where their next meal will come from, but the Amadi Guess Foundation in Dallas is working to change that. "We're working with children to be an extension of the school day and help them with things that they might be struggling in," founder Iesha Goree said.

GorEe launched the foundation in 2009, feeding at-risk youth in her own kitchen. Today, Amadi Guess continues to change lives.

"I started feeding kids out of my home. As a parent, I had my own kids, and wanted to give back to the community. I was tutoring these kids and they were saying they were hungry -- and I had leftovers," she said.

Within a year, those leftovers would lead to Iesha and Amadi Guess Foundation moving to their own facility. Today, they have fed 7,000,000 meals to more than 600,000 children.

"More and more, kids started coming. The parents started to tell the other parents. Apartment complexes started telling other complexes. It just grew so fast, and now we're feeding around 11,000 kids per day," Goree said.

Today, Amadi Guess has multiple programs dedicated to feeding and mentoring children.

Summer can be particularly tough for children; with no school, three meals a day isn't always guaranteed. "This is a huge need here in Texas," Goree said.

The Texas Summer Food Service Program provides children from low-income areas with nutritious meals throughout the summer, but Amadi Guess Foundation's work doesn't stop once school starts.

"We also work with STEM projects, and we work with the principals to make sure kids are being educated outside of the school hours. The bonus to that is that they do get a meal. They have a snack and then they get a healthy meal," she said.

Amadi Guess Foundation is always looking for donations -- and tutors as well. To learn more, visit their website.

Parents can register their children on the Irving ISD website or the Amadi Guess Foundation website.