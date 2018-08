Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The man accused of driving drunk and killing a Dallas police officer is back out of jail.

Dallas County Sheriff's investigators say 25-year-old Adrian Breedlove bonded out with an ankle monitor Tuesday afternoon.

This all comes after his bond was revoked just last week.

Breedlove hit Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jamie Givens, who was on his motorcycle.

He's charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon.