Judge refuses to move trial in Jordan Edwards murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's been more than a year since unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was shot and killed.

Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver is accused of murder and assault.

His trial is set to start in August, but both sides were in court Tuesday. Oliver's lawyers wanted to get the case moved out of Dallas County.

This all started back in April of 2017 when Edwards and his brother were leaving a party and Oliver opened fire on them. He said he was in fear for his life because the car was reversing in an "aggressive manner."

Edwards was killed, and a review of the police video proved Oliver's claims to be false. He was fired and then indicted on murder and assault charges.

The case has received a lot of publicity, especially locally. The defense team says Oliver couldn't get a fair trial in Dallas county.

But Judge Brandon Birmingham wasn't buying that argument. He said the publicity has been fair and unbiased, so the case will stay in Dallas County.