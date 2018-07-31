Foot odor forces emergency landing of Spirit Airlines flight, 10 hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Passengers on board a Spirit Airlines flight suffered the agony of de-feet. (Get it? 🚅👣👃😂)

A Spirit flight heading from New York to Fort Lauderdale had to make an emergency landing in South Carolina when passengers complained of foul foot odor. Some of the travelers said they could feel a burning in their throats after breathing in the foul smells -- at least 10 of the passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

A Hazmat crew was brought in, but were unable to track down the source of the 'dirty socks' smell. No one was hurt beyond the reported throat discomfort.