Blacked-out vets mural to be repainted

DALLAS--It was a case of "now you see it, now you don't."

But the mural that graced the outside of The Green Room in Deep Ellum for a little more than a month might be making a comeback.

You saw it all first on NewsFix: back in April, some artists painted a mural to honor local vets.

But it was gone by Independence Day. The company that owns the building painted over it.

The company apologized and initially agreed to pay to have the mural re-painted. Instead, they donated cash to the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

But now vets might get to have the cash *and* the mural.

Artist Preston Pannek has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to recreate the mural, bigger and better, and in a whole new place. Some local businesses have already contributed.

One-thousand square feet of tribute to our service members. Let's just hope this time you see it for a long time to come.