5 Texas cities ruled among the most adulterous by Ashley Madison

TORONTO -- Hey Texans, it looks like your spouse might be getting it on with someone else!

That`s if you believe Ashley Madison. The controversial dating site that targets married people has released its list of top 20 cities with the most subscriptions to its site.

Five Texas cities made it on the list. Dallas gets the most action, coming in at number two. Houston is the seventh most adulterous city in America. Austin isn`t far behind at number nine. San Antonio held out for the 16th spot, and Fort Worth came in at 19th place.

The Canadian-based company isn't new to making eye-popping headlines. Back in 2015 over 36 million users were exposed when their personal information was stolen from the site.

Reports are that at least two people committed suicide as a result of the exposure.