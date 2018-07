IRVING – Rescuers are responding to a collapse garage in Irving.

According to the Irving Fire Department, 21 vehicles collapse.

Parking garage collapse at 4545 Fuller in Irving. 21 vehicles in collapse. Primary search clear. @DallasFireRes_q USAR and @Irving_Fire Technical Rescue will soon conduct secondary search. — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) July 31, 2018

It happened at 4545 Fuller Drive, off of 114 and O’Connor around 11:20am.

There appears to be no one injured.

