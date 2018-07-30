There ain’t enough room in Texas for both Renos!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENO -- The tiny town of Reno, Texas is a delightful 12 square miles.

"Population wise, we are still doing okay," says the Police Chief Tim Holzschuh.

About 3,000 people call Reno, home. Well... that is, if you`re talking about the Reno, Texas in Parker County.

"I am the mayor of Reno," says Eric Hunter.

"Did you know there was another Reno?" NewsFix Reporter, Nicole Johnson asks.

"I did not," he responds. "I learned it when I moved this this Reno, actually."

Believe it, or not, there`s another Reno, Texas, a couple hours away.

It`s a tale of two cities, and it seems there ain't enough room in Texas for the both of em'.

"I receive mail from the other Reno," says Chief Holzschuh while laughing.

That`s just the beginning of the confusion.

"Our Public Works Director has noticed for quite some time he gets violations that are actually meant for the other city of Reno," Hunter says.

"The major issues would be the emergency response that`s delayed because we have the wrong city, or they have the wrong place," Chief Holzschuh says.

"We had some folks from the general land office show up about an hour late, because they actually went to the other Reno," says Hunter.

Yeah... About that, careful with google maps.

"It doesn`t have the ability to distinguish what you want," says Hunter.

"One of the two cities is going to have to have an adaptation change," says Chief Holzschuh.

Meanwhile, Hunter says the more north Reno seems to be sticking to their guns.

"I left a message for their mayor, but that call hasen't been returned."

As the Reno in Parker county plans for growth, they hope for a post office, a zip code, a new, historically correct name.

"We hope to have less confusion," says Chief Holzschuh.