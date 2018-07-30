SPCA of Texas investigating several reports of severe animal cruelty in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - From neglected horses to puppies left dead on the side of the road, the SPCA has had a tough few months when it comes to animal cruelty cases.

"We respond to reports of animal cruelty in seven North Texas counties," said Madeline Yeaman of the SPCA. "We see a lot of animals that are underweight, have long nails, just a lot of neglected medical care."

On top of helping stray and surrendered animals find homes, this non-profit group has a team dedicated to investigating reports of animals living in insufferable conditions.

In May, they rescued more than one hundred animals living in filth from a property in Balch Springs.

Just last month in Dallas County, 14 horses and six mini horses were found on a property without access to food and water.

One horse had open wounds that were so bad, the exposed tissue had already begun to decay.

"A lot of times they're in pretty rough shape, and it takes a lot of TLC and rehabilitation to get them ready for adoption," Yeaman said.

The worst part? There's no real legislation to make sure the people responsible can't do this again.

"Right now there's not anything that would prevent somebody from obtaining more animals, even if they've been charged," Yeaman said. "Sometimes when somebody's been given probation, they can make that a stipulation of the probation, but that's not too common."

While the SPCA continues to work with law enforcement to rescue abused and neglected animals, for now, they just want you to know that help is only a phone call away if you see something suspicious.

To report animal abuse/neglect, call the SPCA of Texas at 214-461-1850. If you'd like to donate to their cause, click here.