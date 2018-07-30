Royse City family asks for help finding hit & run driver who left man to die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKWALL - A family in Royse City is asking for help in finding the person who hit and killed a father. Police in Rockwall say the driver hit 27-year-old Eloy Aguilar before taking off and leaving him to die on the side of the road.

Aguilar leaves behind a family, including a three-year-old daughter, Zoey. Police say he was hit early Sunday morning on FM 548, just outside Rockwall County. Family and friends will gather for his funeral Monday morning.

Police believe the suspect was driving a 2009 to 2013 Toyota Corolla. They say the car should have front damage to the right passenger side.

If you have any information, contact the Rockwall Police Department.