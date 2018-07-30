North Carolina man wins $8.8 million lawsuit claiming another man destroyed his marriage

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina man was awarded $8.8 million Thursday after a Durham County court ruled that another man destroyed his marriage, according to The Herald-Sun.

Keith King filed a civil complaint in April 2017, alleging that Francisco Huizar III of San Antonio, Texas committed criminal conversation, alienation of affection, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.

The judge awarded King more than $2.2 million in compensatory damages as well as another $6.6 million in punitive damages, according to The Herald-Sun.

Huizar plans to appeal this ruling.

By North Carolina law, criminal conversation is a crime committed when a person has sex with a married person before separation. Alien of affection is a crime committed when a person destroys genuine love and affection in a marriage.

King’s attorney claimed the affair and an assault meant that King’s business BMX Stunt Shows lost revenue, as well as an employee. The attorney also stated that the affair forced King to pay more for household help, child care, and counseling.

Keith and Danielle King, who have a 5-year-old daughter, have been married since April 3, 2010, The Herald-Sun reports.