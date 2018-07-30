Lockheed Martin job fair in draws hundreds of job seekers in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Are you in pursuit of a job?

Four-hundred positions were up for grabs at aeronautics company Lockheed Martin on July 30 during a job fair in downtown Fort Worth.

"I'm just looking for something to better provide for my family," job candidate Donte Washington told Newsfix. "I'm just happy and excited about going through this process to get hired on."

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there are more job openings in the country than there are unemployed Americans. The U.S. economy has never before seen such a job surplus, the Bureau said.

City leaders within the Metroplex, including Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings, are actively taking steps to make sure those now entering the workforce are prepared.

"It's a competitive world out there, and what Dallas has got to to do is to make sure that we've got young men and women to take those jobs that are available," Rawlings told Newsfix.

More job offers than available candidates is leading to what is being called "ghosting," as people skip out on their interviews or go as far as accept offers and fail to show up. Ghosting, however, is not a new phenomenon, especially when it comes to employers.

Many job seekers are all too familiar with never hearing back from a company after doing several rounds of interviews.

It now looks like the tables have turned as candidates pick, choose and refuse among the many employers clamoring at them.