Heavy rains in North Texas not enough to impact drought conditions

NORTH TEXAS -- North Texas saw some well needed rainfall and a cold front on July 30. It was a welcomed relief for the city, especially for farmers struggling under the weight of a lingering drought.

Meteorologists, however, say the break in the heat won`t be long enough, or tough enough, to beat the harsh and persistent drought conditions.

Still, the heavy rainfall, although short-lived, managed to topple trees in Highland Park and Hickory Creek.

Dust all the way from the African Sahara Desert is also creating a nuisance for Texans in the region, bringing hazy skies and poor air quality. Some people also report suffering respiratory problems as a result. These conditions, however, suppress thunderstorms and hurricanes, according to scientists.