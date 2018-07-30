Fort Worth Police need help catching male robbery suspect dressed as woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Last Saturday night, two men entered the Fort Worth Family Dollar store on John T. White Road dressed as women and robbed the cash register and safe at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows their disguises went the extra mile.

"Wearing women's clothes, wigs, facial makeup, even a bra stuffed with T-shirts," says detective Brian Raynsford. "That's something we don't see everyday."

The two employees in the store at the time were unhurt and police arrived while the suspects were still inside. One, Cedric Lamont Sanders, was caught trying to hide under some merchandise, but the other was able to run away. Sanders is not cooperating with police so the missing suspect's identity is unknown. He's described as a black man with medium complexion around 18-25 years old weighing 160-175 pounds.

"We're concerned by the level of planning that this could happen again someplace else, and we hope that we can get this person identified and off the street," says Raynsford.

If you've got a tip you're asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department's robbery unit at (817) 392-4469.