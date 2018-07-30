Florida man quits teaching to become a personal grocery shopper with a $100K salary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL -- Attention all shoppers, did you know you could make a living buying groceries.

Well, one guy named Ed Hennessey does and a leap of faith landed him a six figure salary.

"It's so relaxing. I get to go out and I'm outside all the time. I see people and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be," said Hennessey.

For 20 years he taught thousands of kids at a Florida high school, a passion he says was like living a dream, except for one part, the money!

Although Hennessey loved to teach, making $50,000 a year just wasn't cuttin' it, so he decided to pick up a part time job as a personal shopper for a grocery delivery service called Shipt.

Eventually he realized this gig had the potential to provide a living if he went full time. In 2017 he took a year-long sabbatical, saying farewell to his classroom. That decision would soon pay off, literally.

"I make over a $100,000 a year, delivering groceries."

In June Hennessey officially retired from teaching to focus on grocery shopping. He got pretty popular with people in his area.

"I guess my approach and just making sure that I'm going to grab some cereal, making sure that I know my customers and know exactly what they want ."

And although the transition was tough, Hennessey is happy with the choice. After all, being around food all day can put a smile on anyone's face!