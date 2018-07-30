Model search timeline and finalist prizes

Prizes

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback Finalist:

Guaranteed call back and interview with agency, regardless if selected as a finalist*

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist:

$500

Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory

2018 Kim Dawson Model Search Finalist

$1000

Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency

$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory

*Winner of the CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback is not guaranteed to be among the Kim Dawson Model search finalists.

Timeline

Photo submissions:

Aug. 1 – Aug. 31



CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback voting:

Sept. 1 – Sept. 23

Kim Dawson Model Search Finalists announced:

Sept. 24

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist voting:

Sept. 2 – Nov. 1

