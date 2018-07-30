Model search timeline and finalist prizes

Prizes
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback Finalist:
Guaranteed call back and interview with agency, regardless if selected as a finalist*
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist:
$500
Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency
$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory
2018 Kim Dawson Model Search Finalist
$1000
Contract with the Kim Dawson Agency
$5000 scholarship to KD Studio Conservatory
*Winner of the CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback is not guaranteed to be among the Kim Dawson Model search finalists.
Timeline
Photo submissions:
Aug. 1 – Aug. 31
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Callback voting:
Sept. 1 – Sept. 23
Kim Dawson Model Search Finalists announced:
Sept. 24
CW33 Viewer’s Choice Model Search Finalist voting:
Sept. 2 – Nov. 1