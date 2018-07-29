Ted Cruz hits up barber shop as part of his campaign tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Ted Cruz is back in Dallas and hot on the campaign trail.

Senator Cruz is seeking re-election for Senate and what better way to reach out to the community than hitting up the local barber shop!

"Texans we wanna see low taxes, we wanna see low regulations, we wanna see lots of jobs, and we wanna see our freedom protected fundamental constitutional liberties protected and upheld. I think those are the common sense of values of Texans and I believe that's how they are going to vote in November," Senator Cruz said.

Cruz is going head to head with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, and has challenged the El Paso native to five debates within the course of three months.

" I think you owe that to the voters to answer their questions . Do what I was just doing right here is to sit here in the barber shop and answer questions from the people that's something for six years I've done all over the state" said Cruz.

A challenge that O'Rourke rebutted asking for six debates and changes to the debate style. A request the two have yet to agree on. So grab the popcorn, Cruz's and O'Rourke's first scheduled debate will be August 31 in Dallas. A Texas-sized throw down, now that's T.V. worth watching.