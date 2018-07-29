Pastor behind abortion billboard speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE-- His billboard in southeast Dallas is turning heads.

The billboard reads , "Abortion is not health care. It hurts women and murders their babies."

That message is sponsored by the Black Pro Life Coalition and the pastor behind it Stephen Broden of Fair Park Bible Fellowship. A message fought to spread here in Dallas.

"Abortion is an issue within our community. We have been targeted by Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. The numbers are devastating. We are seeing almost 1,400 black babies a day being aborted from their mother's womb and so we want to bring information and education to the community to let them know we can change this by the way we vote," said Pastor Broden.

The billboard was placed in the Pleasant Grove area- an area predominately populated by the Hispanic and Black community.

"The minority groups are the target of Planned Parenthood. Eighty percent of all abortion facilities that are Planned Parenthood operated are in the black and minority community," said Pastor Broden.

We reached out to Planned Parenthood but, have yet to get a response. In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, 57% of the public support legal abortions while 40% disagree and believe it should be illegal. Whether you agree or not Pastor Broden says that their intention is to reach as many people possible.

"We are very careful how we craft our message. The message we believe is one that is consistent with what's out in the public's square and we have been communicating this message for many many years and we are tying to get it out in a way that it can help it go viral. We believe this will do that," said Pastor Broden.

The campaign can be seen in other parts of the country including New York and California. For now, those traveling down highway 175 will have something to ponder on their drive.