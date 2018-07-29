Mary Kay’s twist on National lipstick day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Pucker up, it's National Lipstick Day! A day where women all over the world get to flaunt their favorite shade.

"Lipstick, I think, gives women confidence, in a way is saying, "Look at me, look at what I have to say." As we know in this day of women empowerment, women really want their voices to heard. Lipstick particularly, those bold colors give women confidence," said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer, at Mary Kay.

Did you know that 80% of American women wear lipstick? No wonder this holiday is becoming more and more popular, but it's not just a day where you can get freebies at stores like M-A-C and Sephora, it's a day about giving as well. The ladies at Mary Kay are using their platform to help women in need.

"We have a very special promotion called "Pink Changing Lives" and when women buy one of our powerful pink lipsticks a dollar is donated to the 'Mary Kay Foundation'. Those resources are used to fund shelter grants that support women who are working to become victorious over domestic violence," said Adkins-Green.

So on National Lipstick Day, keep calm and put that lipstick on!